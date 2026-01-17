US President a ‘criminal’, says Iran’s supreme leader Imam Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, holding the position since 1989, has declared that Iran considered the President of the United States to be ‘a criminal’. Imam Khamenei to his followers, Khamenei, a former president of Iran who in his current position is more powerful than the President, did not mince his words in holding US President guilty for the recent rioting in Iran.

The startling address comes within days of the US apparently pulling back from a planned attack on Iran. While President Trump of the US explained the retreat by pointing out that Iran had stopped killing protesters and had assured that nobody would be executed, the decision took the world by surprise.

Trump had actually said on 2 January that the US was ‘loaded and ready’ and had tweeted to Iranian protesters that ‘help is on the way’. He had also asked protesters to take over institutions in Iran. The dramatic statements however ended in an anti-climax when he apparently told Iranians that the attack was called off and that all options were on the table.

The exceptionally sharp attack on the US President by Iran’s Supreme Leader comes in the wake of statements by other Iranian leaders that this time Iran would not wait to be attacked but might launch peremptory strikes if war became imminent.

They had also warned the US of not messing with Iran, claiming that it had the capability of inflicting severe damages. The belligerent address by Imam Khamenei carries forward the warning to a different level. The US response is awaited.

Experts believe that the US and Israel were caught by surprise when Iran successfully jammed Starlink receivers smuggled into Iran for use by protesters and Israeli agents. Speculation is rife that Russia or China, or both, provided Iran with the technological capability of jamming Starlink, which led to the collapse of the resistance by cutting off all communication from Israel and the US.