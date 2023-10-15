Iran's private message to Israel: Can intervene if military campaign continues in Gaza

Iran sent a private message to Israel through the UN that it could intervene if Israel continued its military campaign in Gaza, Jerusalem Post reported.

Tehran warned of “far-reaching consequences” if the IDF’s bombing of Gaza is not stopped, as diplomats worked around the clock to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating into a regional conflict that could include Hezbollah and Iran.

Iran has issued public warnings and sent a private message to Israel through the United Nations that it could intervene if Israel continued its military campaign to root Hamas out of Gaza, according to a report first published by the Walla news site and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland in Beirut to discuss the situation.