Iran’s supreme leader vows ‘teeth-breaking response’ against Israel, US

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that Israel and the US would face a "teeth-breaking response" for their actions against Iran and "the resistance front," according to a statement on his official website.

Speaking to students in Tehran on Saturday, 2 November, Khamenei warned that both Israel and its primary supporter, the US, would be punished for their military action against Iran and "resistance groups" in West Asia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The enemies... will undoubtedly receive a teeth-breaking response," he said.

He added that Iran was fully prepared with military, political, and logistical measures to counter "global arrogance" -- a term Iranian officials use to refer to the US and its allies.