White House cautions Iran against responding to Israel’s retaliation

The White House has cautioned Iran against responding to Israel's retaliation, saying that the US will support Israel in defending itself if Iran chooses to respond.

"Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation. They should not. If they choose to do so, we will support Israel in defending itself. But Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a media interaction on Wednesday, 30 October.

Last Saturday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on 1 October.