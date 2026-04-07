Iran’s supreme leader condemns assassination of IRGC intelligence chief

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday vowed that attacks on the country’s leadership would not derail its course, as he condemned what he described as a campaign of “assassinations and crimes” by Israel and the United States.

In a statement, Khamenei expressed condolences over the killing of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Majid Khademi, praising his decades of “silent efforts” in Iran’s security, intelligence and defence sectors. Khademi, who headed the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran that Israel has claimed responsibility for.

Khamenei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of resorting to “terrorism and assassination” following what he termed “successive defeats”, and said such actions would not weaken Iran’s resolve. He extended condolences to Khademi’s family, colleagues, and members of the IRGC’s intelligence apparatus.

Khademi had been appointed to his current role in June last year, shortly after the brief but intense Iran–Israel conflict, replacing former intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed during the hostilities.