Iran–US tensions flare as IRGC claims strikes on US bases
Iran’s armed forces will “leave no attack or threat unanswered”, says Abbas Araghchi, urges US to withdraw from region for its own safety
Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified sharply after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a US airbase in Jordan, describing the action as retaliation for earlier American operations in southern Iran, according to state media reports.
In a swift response, the US military’s United States Central Command said it carried out “self-defence strikes” against Iranian military positions, following what it described as the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted on 9 June on the direction of the US leadership.
A statement from CENTCOM said: “US Central Command forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, 9 June, at the commander in chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.”
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned Washington that it had chosen to “test our determination”, adding that Iran’s armed forces would “leave no attack or threat unanswered” and urging the US to withdraw from the region for its own safety.
However, Iran’s deputy foreign minister told Al Jazeera that Tehran did not deliberately target the US helicopter, presenting a more cautious line.
As military tensions rise across the Gulf, violence is also escalating elsewhere in the region. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed nearly 20 people, with authorities issuing evacuation orders ahead of further planned operations.
In Gaza, health officials say more than 16,500 Palestinians have been blocked from leaving the enclave for urgent medical treatment, accusing Israel of restrictions that have contributed to preventable deaths due to delayed or denied evacuation.
With IANS inputs
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