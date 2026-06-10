Iran–US tensions flare as IRGC claims strikes on US bases

Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified sharply after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a US airbase in Jordan, describing the action as retaliation for earlier American operations in southern Iran, according to state media reports.

In a swift response, the US military’s United States Central Command said it carried out “self-defence strikes” against Iranian military positions, following what it described as the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted on 9 June on the direction of the US leadership.

A statement from CENTCOM said: “US Central Command forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, 9 June, at the commander in chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.”