US copter crashes near Hormuz, Trump says pilots fine, insists Iran deal soon

A US Army attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, though US President Donald Trump said both crew members survived the incident without injuries.

The cause of the crash remained unclear on Tuesday, as West Asia continued to grapple with renewed instability following fresh exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel that marked the most serious violation yet of the fragile ceasefire that ended months of conflict.

Iranian state media reported that Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least two members of the country's air defence forces. The latest violence has fuelled concerns that the ceasefire could unravel, even as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The conflict, which intensified after US and Israeli military operations against Iran began on 28 February, has had significant global repercussions. Energy markets have remained volatile, shipping routes have faced disruptions, and rising fuel costs have contributed to higher prices for essential goods worldwide. Efforts to convert the April ceasefire into a lasting political settlement have repeatedly stalled, while Israel has simultaneously expanded military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport late on Monday, Trump confirmed that the helicopter's crew had escaped unharmed.

"The pilots are fine. Yeah," Trump said. "Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow. But the pilots are fine."