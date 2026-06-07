Report claims Pentagon raised Israeli espionage threat level amid Trump-Netanyahu tensions

Pentagon has reportedly elevated its assessment of the counter-intelligence threat posed by Israel, with concerns that senior US officials could become targets of surveillance amid growing policy differences between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict involving Iran.

According to an NBC News report, citing two current and one former US official, the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently upgraded Israel's counter-intelligence threat designation to "critical", the highest level in its internal assessment system.

The report said the review reflected concerns within sections of the US defence establishment that Israel could seek to gather information on internal American deliberations concerning developments in West Asia.

One US official cited by NBC said the United States already employs strict security precautions during official visits to Israel because Israeli intelligence agencies have long been regarded as highly aggressive collectors of information.

Such measures reportedly include the use of temporary computers, burner phones and tightly controlled communications systems during high-level visits.

Current and former diplomats and intelligence officials told NBC that senior US officials often avoid discussing sensitive matters in hotel rooms or other locations considered vulnerable to surveillance while in Israel.

Israel, White House reject claims

Israel strongly denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington described claims that Israel spies on American officials as "completely false".

"Israel does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials," the spokesperson said, adding that Israeli intelligence efforts are focused on adversaries rather than allies.