US defends escalation in Iran conflict as tensions continue to rise

The United States has defended its military posture in the ongoing conflict with Iran, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent stating that President Donald Trump is taking decisive steps to curb Tehran’s capabilities and enhance global security.

Speaking in a televised interview, Bessent argued that previous conditions had created only an “illusion of security”, warning that further delays could have allowed Iran to significantly expand its missile programme and move closer to developing nuclear weapons.

The Hindustan Times reported that Bessent maintained that stronger action was necessary to prevent long-term threats, adding that the current US approach aimed to bring stability to the West Asia. In separate remarks, Bessent said Washington was prepared to take whatever measures were required to achieve its objectives, suggesting that escalation could, in some cases, be used as a means to ultimately reduce tensions.