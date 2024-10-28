Iraq files complaint in UN over Israel's use of its airspace to attack Iran
Iraqi militia outfit claims missile and drone attacks on US military base in Syria
Iraq has submitted a letter of protest to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council, condemning Israel's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty to launch an attack on Iran, Iraqi government spokesman Basim al-Awadi said on Monday.
Iraq will not allow its airspace or land to be used for attacks on other nations, particularly neighbouring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests, al-Awadi said in a statement. The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, he said.
This stance reflects Iraq's commitment to regional stability, said the statement, adding that the country supports promoting peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it launched "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.
An Iraqi militia outfit on Monday claimed missile and drone attacks on a US military base in Syria. An armed group named 'The Revolutionaries,' which claims to be affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi Shiite militias, said in an online statement that it fired several missiles and drones on Sunday night at the al-Tanf military base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, without giving further details, Xinhua news agency reported.
The group stressed that its attacks will continue until the last US soldier leaves Iraqi land, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Tanf base was attacked and that the US-led coalition forces "shot down a drone at the junction of borders between Iraq, Syria, and Jordan near al-Tanf Base".
