Ongoing hostilities to nobody’s benefit: India on Israeli airstrikes in Iran

India on Saturday said it remains "deeply concerned" by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer," read a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA). "Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community."

New Delhi's reaction came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier in the day that they had successfully completed "precise and targeted strikes" against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.

These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on 1 October, IDF spokesman Brigadier-General Daniel Hagar said.

"Our message is clear: anyone who threatens the State of Israel and strives to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price. We proved today that we have the ability to act decisively, and that we are ready, in attack and defense, to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel," said Hagar.