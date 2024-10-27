Ongoing hostilities to nobody’s benefit: India on Israeli airstrikes in Iran
Earlier, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar had voiced concern that the conflict would spread further in the region
India on Saturday said it remains "deeply concerned" by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond.
"We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer," read a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA). "Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community."
New Delhi's reaction came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier in the day that they had successfully completed "precise and targeted strikes" against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.
These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on 1 October, IDF spokesman Brigadier-General Daniel Hagar said.
"Our message is clear: anyone who threatens the State of Israel and strives to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price. We proved today that we have the ability to act decisively, and that we are ready, in attack and defense, to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel," said Hagar.
He added: "The IDF has fulfilled its mission. Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new escalation, we will respond." Several countries, including from the Middle East, have called for the earliest possible normalization of the military and political situation in the region while urging all parties involved to prevent the situation from developing into a catastrophic scenario.
Qatar, Jordan, UAE and Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli airstrikes, expressing deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.
The countries urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilise security and stability in West Asia.
The countries also called on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region.
"The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region. The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warns of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region," said the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia.
On 24 October, expressing concerns over the situation in West Asia, external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had said there remains a "widespread anxiety" that the ongoing conflict would spread further in the region.
"The situation in the Middle East, West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region. Maritime trade has also been deeply affected. The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two-state solution," the EAM said at the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan.
Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the segment, Jaishankar emphasised that conflicts and tensions have to be handled effectively. "Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism," he said.
The plenary session of the 16th BRICS summit in the outreach/BRICS-plus format was attended by leaders of the CIS countries, delegations from Asian, African, West Asian and Latin American countries, as well as heads of executive bodies of a number of international organisations.
