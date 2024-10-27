West Asia: Just another deadly weekend, while world leaders ‘talk’

Egypt’s president Abdal-Fatteh al-Sisi had a chat on the phone with France's Emmanuel Macron over the escalating mess in the Middle East, reported the Xinhua news agency. An official statement from the Egyptian president's office said that the leaders agreed on the need for restraint and an end to the cycle of 'reciprocal targeting' in West Asia, and mentioned the two presidents had discussed the need for humanitarian aid into Gaza and agreed on respecting Lebanon's sovereignty.

On Friday, 25 October Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi had warned US secretary of state Antony Blinken — in the region on another 'diplomatic' mission — that what was taking place in Gaza was “ethnic cleansing” and insisted Israel must stop its war. On the same day, an Israeli strike on Khan Younis took out 14 children — 13 of them from a single family, reported Al Jazeera. Israeli strikes also called a total of 72-odd people in the Gaza strip that day.

Yesterday, 26 October (Saturday), while Israel attacked Iran in one of its famously 'precise and targeted' operations — a long-anticipated occurrence, of course, in vengeance for Tehran's earlier strike — the US and other Western allies saw fit to warn that there must be no 'retaliation' against Israel and America would stand to defend Israel if there were. Indeed, Blinken and President Joe Biden's offices went one better, declaring the US was ready to repel any attack.

While no leaders spoke up offering to repel Israel's attacks on Iran (or elsewhere), which therefore must be understood as 'justified' in 'self-defense', Tehran itself said most of the attacks had been repelled and the damage Israel inflicted quite limited.