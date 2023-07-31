ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 44 in Pakistan: Police

In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed to bring the perpetrators of today's attack to justice.



"The cowardly acts of terrorists cannot dampen our spirits," he said.



Former prime minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn about the blast and extended condolences to the victims' families.



"The rise in terror incidents across Pakistan particularly in KP, calls for an urgent need to reconsider our priorities," he said, adding that the authorities should focus on eliminating terrorism.



Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, has condemned the attack. TTP spokesman Khalid Khurrasani also condemned the blast.



Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.



On January 30, a Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.



In February, heavily-armed TTP militants stormed the Karachi Police chief's office in Pakistan's most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, including two police constables.