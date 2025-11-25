Islamist attacks on mystic singers spark sharp reaction in Bangladesh

A wide cross-section of Bangladesh’s civil society on Monday sharply condemned the arrest of popular baul singer Abul Sarkar and the wave of violence that has followed, warning that the country is witnessing an alarming rise in religious vigilantism since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

In a strongly worded statement signed by 250 prominent academics, writers and rights advocates, the group said sectarian tensions had escalated dramatically in the months after the July 2024 mass uprising that toppled the Awami League.

According to the signatories, a new faction claiming itself the sole guardian of Islam has emerged and is carrying out what they described as a systematic purge. They argued that this faction routinely invokes the pretext of “hurting public sentiment” to justify persecution, thereby creating what they called a “suffocating atmosphere” across the country.

The statement catalogued a series of alleged abuses: the demolition of more than 200 shrines, public branding of individuals as murtad or kafir, exhumation and burning of bodies, forcible cutting of the hair of bauls and fakirs, harassment of women over dress and mobility, and the disruption of cultural events including theatre, music, sports and village fairs.