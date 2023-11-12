Israel can do everything it has done in Gaza to Beirut: defence minister

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has warned Lebanese political party and militant outfit Hezbollah, saying they were dragging Lebanon into a probable war, and that "Israel can do everything it has done in Gaza to (the Lebanese capital of) Beirut".

Gallant was responding to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarallah's warning to Israel against its reactions in Lebanese territories.

Addressing soldiers alongside the commander of the Israeli Defence Forces' 91 division and other senior officers serving in the region, the Israeli defence minister said Hezbollah was no longer simply offering provocation, but also indulging in aggression.

He cited the examples of several exchanges of fire along the border injuring people and soldiers on the Israeli side and added that the Israeli Defense Forces would not remain a mute spectator to this.

Gallant said: "Our pilots are sitting in the cockpits and their aircraft are facing North. We have not used 10 per cent of our air force's power in Gaza."