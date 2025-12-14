Israel claims killing of top Hamas commander Raed Saad in Gaza

Israel on Saturday claimed it killed senior Hamas commander Raed Saad in a Gaza City strike that local health authorities say left five dead and at least 25 injured, the Al Jazeera reported.

Hamas stopped short of confirming Saad’s death, saying instead that a civilian vehicle had been struck outside Gaza City. The group described the attack as a violation of the fragile ceasefire that came into effect in October, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Israeli army alleged that Saad had been working to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities, which it said had been badly weakened after more than two years of Israel’s war on Gaza. The army described him as one of the key architects of the 7 October 2023, attacks on Israel.

If confirmed, Saad’s killing would mark the highest-profile assassination of a senior Hamas figure since the ceasefire began.