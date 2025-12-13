Storm Byron batters Gaza, killing 14 Palestinians including children

Storm Byron descended on the Gaza Strip like a final blow, leaving at least 14 people dead, many of them children, as torrential rain, fierce winds and crumbling structures crushed families already worn down by months of war and forced displacement, according to Gaza’s interior ministry.

In the dark hours before dawn on Friday, five people were killed when a house sheltering displaced civilians collapsed in Bir an-Naaja in northern Gaza, the ministry said. As the storm raged on, tragedy followed at first light: two more people died when a wall crumbled onto tents in Gaza City’s Remal neighbourhood.

Elsewhere, the storm exposed the fragility of life for Gaza’s displaced. A day earlier, another person was killed when a damaged structure gave way in Shati refugee camp, while a newborn in al-Mawasi succumbed to freezing temperatures. Hospitals have since reported a growing toll from exposure as cold and rain seep into makeshift shelters.

Medical staff at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the deaths of nine-year-old Hadeel al-Masri, who died in a shelter west of Gaza City, and baby Taim al-Khawaja, who perished in Shati camp. In Khan Younis, eight-month-old Rahaf Abu Jazar died after rainwater flooded her family’s tent.

Relatives said Rahaf’s family had been sheltering in a roofless, bomb-damaged home after an Israeli air strike destroyed their house. Her grandfather recounted the desperate moments before her death.