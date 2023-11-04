Israel claims responsibility for attack outside Gaza's largest hospital

Israel has claimed responsibility for an attack outside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the enclave, saying that a fighter jet had struck an ambulance used by Hamas personnel.

In a post on X late Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: "A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance.

We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety."

In a separate statement, the military said that the ambulance was "being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone".

“A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike. We have information which demonstrates that Hamas' method of operation is to transfer terror operatives and weapons in ambulances," CNN quoted the statement as saying.

But the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) has said that "a convoy of ambulances evacuating patients from Shifa hospital in Gaza city to the Rafah crossing with Egypt, was struck three times in the vicinity of the hospital".