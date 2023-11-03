Why Gaza has become the Great Indian Cop-Out

Political observers see some ingenuous cavorting by the Narendra Modi government in its foreign policy—first with regard to Russia’s war on Ukraine and now on the Israel–Palestine war in Gaza. India’s diplomatic dance has raised both questions and concerns about how India is adapting to the challenges of contemporary geopolitics.

It has not gone unnoticed that Israel’s retaliatory air strikes and ground offensive in Gaza, which is flattening neighbourhoods and looking like mass murder of civilians (the death count at the time of writing was a staggering 9,000 people), still did not deter India from abstaining in the 27 October vote on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an ‘immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce’. On the pretext of waging an uncompromising war on (Hamas) terror, Israel has continued to pummel the Gaza Strip—a 365 sq. km occupied Palestinian enclave, smaller even than the city of Mumbai (438 sq. km). While India equivocated, even the European allies of Israel and the US— France, Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia—broke ranks with the 14 countries that voted against the UNGA resolution to side with the 120 that supported it.

India was among the 45 countries that abstained from the non-binding resolution. Rationalising its decision to abstain, India cited the absence in the resolution of an “explicit condemnation” of the terror attacks by Hamas. The Indian government’s stance is being viewed as an apparent contradiction to Prime Minister Modi’s message in June to Russian president Vladimir Putin that “today’s era must not be of war”. Modi had also stressed in his address in June to the Joint Session of the US Congress, “The global order is based on respect for the principles of the UN charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”