Israel declares Gaza’s largest city combat zone as death toll tops 63,000

Israel on Friday, 29 August, declared Gaza’s largest city a combat zone and launched a long-planned ground offensive, recovering the remains of two hostages as the army resumed daytime fighting.

The move has drawn sharp international condemnation as Gaza’s death toll climbed to 63,025, including 322 deaths from malnutrition, according to health officials.

Plumes of smoke and heavy explosions were seen across the border as Israeli forces struck Gaza City, which it calls a Hamas stronghold. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said crippling Hamas’ capabilities there was essential to prevent another 7 October-style attack.

The offensive follows weeks of strikes on the city’s outskirts. Despite Israeli calls to evacuate, many residents and aid groups vowed to stay, saying there is no safe refuge. The UN reported 23,000 people fled this week, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped amid famine and worsening humanitarian conditions.