Israel calls evacuation ‘inevitable’; Trump talks on post-war Gaza doubtful

Israel has mobilised tens of thousands of reservists for the next phase — over its own citizens’ objections. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the military would proceed with its campaign to decimate Hamas while continuing efforts toward a ceasefire.

Hamas had said last week that it had accepted a ceasefire plan from Arab mediators. Qatar — which has rarely assigned blame throughout over a year of mediation — said on 26 August, Tuesday, that Israel still had not formally responded and “does not want to reach an agreement”.

Last week, a Qatari official described the proposal under consideration as “almost identical” to an earlier version advocated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and previously accepted by Israel.

The proposed deal includes a 60-day pause in the fighting; the release of some of the 50 hostages Hamas still holds, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners; increased humanitarian aid for Gaza; and a framework for permanent ceasefire negotiations.

A number of members in Netanyahu’s coalition oppose such stepwise agreements. But inside Israel, protests have grown, as relatives of hostages, freed former hostages and their supporters demand a truce — and many also want an end to the starvation of Palestine. The government and its hardline allies, however, insist that an expanded offensive is the best route to free hostages and stop Hamas from launching future attacks.

Why Trump is chairing this ‘separate’ meeting outside Middle-East mediation

In Washington, US secretary of state Marco Rubio was also expected to meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar today.

Steve Witkoff told Fox News on 26 August, Tuesday, that President Donald Trump had plans to chair a separate meeting with “a very comprehensive plan”, but specifics were not disclosed — and Trump’s schedule for Wednesday does not show the meeting.