Israel calls up 60,000 more reservists for extended war in Gaza

Israel is preparing to launch an expanded military operation in Gaza City, possibly in the coming days, even as negotiators scramble to bring Israel and Hamas to a ceasefire to end the last 22 months of fighting.

The Israeli military said on 20 August, Wednesday, that the country's defence minister has approved plans to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza's most densely populated areas, and that it would call up 60,000 reservists and lengthen the service of an additional 20,000 reservists currently serving.

This comes as human rights groups warn that the humanitarian crisis could worsen in Gaza, where most residents have been displaced, vast neighbourhoods lie in ruins and communities are facing the threat of famine.