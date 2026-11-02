Israel election chief says foreign interference claims will not invalidate poll results
Central Elections Committee head says results will stand even if allegations are substantiated, as Netanyahu's Likud faces accusations of seeking to discredit outcome
Israel's election chief Noam Sohlberg has said the results of last week's general election will remain valid even if allegations of foreign interference are substantiated, amid accusations by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party that Arab-led parties manipulated the outcome.
“Our position is that even if the suspicions are substantiated, this would not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or the election results as a whole,” Sohlberg said in a video statement on Sunday. He appeared alongside the head of the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, and the attorney general.
Netanyahu's Likud party had questioned the results after alleging, without providing evidence, that Arab-led parties had “stolen” votes and received funding from Qatar. Qatar has rejected the allegations, describing them as a disinformation campaign.
Meanwhile, Israeli police released two of three political activists arrested before polling began on Tuesday. The suspects were carrying envelopes of cash allegedly intended to bribe voters, police said.
Police said the activists were linked to the Arab-led Ra’am party, which won eight seats. One was released under unspecified conditions, while the other was placed under house arrest.
Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas denounced the arrests as undemocratic and alleged they were intended to influence the election results.
Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of launching an “orchestrated and organised campaign to delegitimise the results”.
Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot secured 48. The three Arab-led parties won a combined 19 seats, a record for them, making their support potentially decisive in government formation.
A coalition between Eisenkot's bloc and the Arab parties would command 67 seats. However, Eisenkot has previously ruled out forming an alliance with Arab parties, and such an arrangement remains politically contentious in Israel.
The election results are due to be officially certified this week. President Isaac Herzog will then nominate a candidate to form the next government.