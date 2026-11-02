Israel election chief says foreign interference claims will not invalidate poll results

Israel's election chief Noam Sohlberg has said the results of last week's general election will remain valid even if allegations of foreign interference are substantiated, amid accusations by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party that Arab-led parties manipulated the outcome.

“Our position is that even if the suspicions are substantiated, this would not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or the election results as a whole,” Sohlberg said in a video statement on Sunday. He appeared alongside the head of the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, and the attorney general.

Netanyahu's Likud party had questioned the results after alleging, without providing evidence, that Arab-led parties had “stolen” votes and received funding from Qatar. Qatar has rejected the allegations, describing them as a disinformation campaign.

Meanwhile, Israeli police released two of three political activists arrested before polling began on Tuesday. The suspects were carrying envelopes of cash allegedly intended to bribe voters, police said.