Israel tightens airline security after foiled flydubai attack

Israel has introduced stricter airline security requirements, including submission of crew details 48 hours before departure, according to local media

The measures cover Israeli and foreign carriers, with additional screening requirements reported for non-Israeli passengers and crew

The changes follow the 30 September flydubai cockpit attack, which was thwarted by Indian captain Smit Machchhar, crew members and passengers

Israel has introduced stricter security requirements for domestic and foreign airlines following last month’s foiled attack aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, according to local media reports.

Airlines must now provide crew information 48 hours before departure, submit any subsequent changes no later than two hours before take-off and furnish a final crew list when the aircraft departs, The Times of Israel reported.

The directives, issued by Israel’s National Center for Passenger Data Analysis under the Tax Authority, apply to incoming and outgoing flights operated by both Israeli and foreign carriers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly ordered the measures after a security review, with the advance submission requirements intended to allow more time for background checks.

Citing Channel 13 News, The Times of Israel reported that non-Israeli nationals travelling to and from Israel, including passengers, pilots and cabin crew, would also be required to complete an online form 48 hours before entering the country. The Population Authority will examine the information submitted.

Channel 13 also reported that intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet had designated certain countries as “red”, with entry forms and visa applications from prospective travellers from those countries subject to additional scrutiny.