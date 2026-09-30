Indian-origin pilot allegedly stopped co-pilot from crashing flydubai plane: Report
Flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Tabuk after cockpit confrontation; pilots' identities not officially confirmed
Channel 12 reported the captain was of Indian origin and fought his co-pilot.
The flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after a cockpit confrontation.
Flydubai confirmed an incident but has not confirmed the pilots' identities.
An Indian-origin pilot reportedly helped prevent a flydubai passenger aircraft from crashing after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to take control of the plane, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
The incident took place aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday with around 180 passengers on board. The aircraft sent emergency signals before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All passengers were reported safe. Flydubai has confirmed that an incident occurred but has not disclosed details of the confrontation or the identities of the pilots.
According to Channel 12, the Indian-origin captain intervened after his Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft. The report said the captain was repeatedly stabbed during the confrontation but managed to prevent the co-pilot from taking control.
Passenger accounts cited by Israeli media described shouting and a struggle in the cockpit. Some passengers reportedly saw blood and became concerned after the aircraft began a rapid descent.
Reuters reported that an Israeli official said the emergency signals were transmitted after a physical altercation between the two pilots. The aircraft had first transmitted a general emergency signal and later a signal indicating possible unlawful interference.
Flight-tracking data indicated that the Boeing 737 descended rapidly from around 34,000 feet before stabilising. The emergency signals initially raised concerns about a possible hijacking, prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets. Israeli authorities later said the incident was not believed to have been a hijacking, while officials were examining whether it could have been an attempted terror attack.
Channel 12 also reported that Israeli authorities were examining how the alleged attacker had been cleared to operate a flight to Israel. The report said Israeli security agencies were expected to question passengers after their return to the country.
However, details about the pilots' nationalities remain unclear. Israeli media reports have given conflicting accounts, with some identifying the captain as Indian or Indian-origin and the co-pilot as Omani. Reuters noted that other reports had identified the crew differently.
Flydubai said Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, had experienced an incident during the journey and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. The airline said all passengers were safe and accounted for and that it was working with the relevant authorities.
Both pilots were reportedly taken to hospital following the incident. The investigation into the cockpit confrontation and its circumstances is continuing.