Indian-origin pilot allegedly stopped co-pilot from crashing flydubai plane: Report

Channel 12 reported the captain was of Indian origin and fought his co-pilot.

The flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after a cockpit confrontation.

Flydubai confirmed an incident but has not confirmed the pilots' identities.

An Indian-origin pilot reportedly helped prevent a flydubai passenger aircraft from crashing after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to take control of the plane, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The incident took place aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday with around 180 passengers on board. The aircraft sent emergency signals before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All passengers were reported safe. Flydubai has confirmed that an incident occurred but has not disclosed details of the confrontation or the identities of the pilots.

According to Channel 12, the Indian-origin captain intervened after his Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft. The report said the captain was repeatedly stabbed during the confrontation but managed to prevent the co-pilot from taking control.

Passenger accounts cited by Israeli media described shouting and a struggle in the cockpit. Some passengers reportedly saw blood and became concerned after the aircraft began a rapid descent.

Reuters reported that an Israeli official said the emergency signals were transmitted after a physical altercation between the two pilots. The aircraft had first transmitted a general emergency signal and later a signal indicating possible unlawful interference.