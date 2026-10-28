Israel election exit polls point to deadlock as rival blocs fall short of majority

Exit polls put both Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition below the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority

Likud is projected to remain the largest party, while Arab-led parties could influence government formation

Turnout reached 77.7 per cent, the highest since 1999, with potentially lengthy coalition talks ahead

Israel faces an uncertain path to a new government after exit polls from Tuesday’s parliamentary election placed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot short of a majority.

Although Netanyahu’s Likud was projected to emerge as the largest individual party, estimates from major broadcasters suggested that neither camp had secured the 61 seats needed to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

The projections changed during the night. Initial exit polls from Channel 13 and public broadcaster Kan gave Eisenkot’s opposition bloc 53 seats against 50 for Netanyahu’s camp, with Arab-led parties taking the remaining 17. Channel 12 initially projected 52 seats for the opposition, 50 for Netanyahu’s bloc and 18 for Arab-led lists.

Later estimates narrowed the contest. Channels 11 and 13 put the two main blocs level at 51 seats each, while Channel 12 projected 52 seats for Netanyahu’s camp and 49 for the opposition, leaving 19 seats with Arab-led parties.

A separate i24NEWS exit poll had offered a more favourable initial forecast for Netanyahu, giving his bloc 55 seats against 49 for Eisenkot’s camp and 16 for Arab-led parties. Even that projection left the prime minister without a majority.