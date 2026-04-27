Israel fighting for rights of Christians: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asserted that Israel is actively safeguarding the rights of Christians across the West Asia, pushing back against what he described as misleading narratives about the country’s role in the region.

In a video message released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu appeared alongside a group of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, whom he praised as “an exceptional group” marked by dedication, sacrifice, and achievement. He highlighted that Christian soldiers serve within the IDF, fighting not only for Israel’s security but also, in his words, “for our Christian brothers throughout the region and beyond”.

“Not only is Israel fighting for the rights of Christians throughout the West Asia,” Netanyahu said, “it has Christian soldiers who are part of that effort”, adding that this reality stands in stark contrast to portrayals circulating internationally.

The prime minister also underscored what he called the unique position of Christians within Israel, claiming the country is “the only place in the West Asia where the Christian community is thriving, growing, and expanding”, with members contributing significantly across sectors.