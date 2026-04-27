Israel fighting for rights of Christians: Benjamin Netanyahu
On 20 April, Israeli PM condemned a soldier accused of smashing a Jesus statue in Lebanon after images went viral
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asserted that Israel is actively safeguarding the rights of Christians across the West Asia, pushing back against what he described as misleading narratives about the country’s role in the region.
In a video message released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu appeared alongside a group of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, whom he praised as “an exceptional group” marked by dedication, sacrifice, and achievement. He highlighted that Christian soldiers serve within the IDF, fighting not only for Israel’s security but also, in his words, “for our Christian brothers throughout the region and beyond”.
“Not only is Israel fighting for the rights of Christians throughout the West Asia,” Netanyahu said, “it has Christian soldiers who are part of that effort”, adding that this reality stands in stark contrast to portrayals circulating internationally.
The prime minister also underscored what he called the unique position of Christians within Israel, claiming the country is “the only place in the West Asia where the Christian community is thriving, growing, and expanding”, with members contributing significantly across sectors.
His remarks come days after a controversial incident drew widespread attention. On 20 April, Netanyahu condemned “in the strongest terms” the actions of an Israeli soldier accused of vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon — an episode that went viral after images surfaced online showing the statue being smashed with a sledgehammer.
Calling the incident “stunning and saddening,” Netanyahu said a criminal investigation had been launched and assured that disciplinary action would be taken. He reiterated that Israel upholds values of tolerance and mutual respect among all faiths.
The IDF also responded, stating that the soldier’s conduct was being treated with “great severity” and was inconsistent with the military’s core values. The army’s Northern Command has initiated a probe, pledging appropriate action against those involved.
The twin developments — Netanyahu’s defence of Israel’s record and the swift condemnation of the vandalism — highlight the sensitivity surrounding religious issues in the region, particularly amid ongoing tensions and scrutiny of Israel’s actions.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines