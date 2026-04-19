Israel great ally of US; courageous and loyal, unlike others: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Israel as a “great ally” of the United States, lauding its “courage” and “loyalty” as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump said Israel had consistently stood by the US “in times of conflict”, adding that it “fights hard, and knows how to win”. The remarks came just a day after he cautioned Israel against further military action in Lebanon, saying “enough is enough”.

Even as Washington signals mixed messaging, tensions in the Gulf remain high. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would continue to exercise strict control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict ends and lasting peace is achieved.