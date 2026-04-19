Israel great ally of US; courageous and loyal, unlike others: Donald Trump
US president says Israel stands firmly with US in conflicts, adds it “fights hard and knows how to win”
US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Israel as a “great ally” of the United States, lauding its “courage” and “loyalty” as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate.
In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump said Israel had consistently stood by the US “in times of conflict”, adding that it “fights hard, and knows how to win”. The remarks came just a day after he cautioned Israel against further military action in Lebanon, saying “enough is enough”.
Even as Washington signals mixed messaging, tensions in the Gulf remain high. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would continue to exercise strict control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict ends and lasting peace is achieved.
The move follows an announcement by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that “strict control” over the key shipping route has resumed, citing the ongoing US naval blockade. Tehran said it will regulate maritime traffic by seeking vessel information, issuing passage permits, levying fees for security and environmental services, and directing movement under wartime protocols.
Iran also warned that any attempt to disrupt shipping or impose a blockade would be treated as a violation of the current two-week ceasefire, potentially halting the strait’s conditional reopening. It further noted that the waterway is a critical supply route for US bases in West Asia, which it views as a security threat.
The developments underscore deepening geopolitical strains, with Washington backing Israel while Tehran tightens its grip on one of the world’s most vital energy corridors.
With IANS inputs