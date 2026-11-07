Israel president set to invite Eisenkot to form govt as opposition bloc backs him

Gadi Eisenkot secures 67 recommendations to form Israel's next government.

Arab parties back Eisenkot, while ultra-Orthodox UTJ abstains.

Netanyahu's bloc falls short of a Knesset majority, with coalition negotiations ahead.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot is expected to receive the mandate to form Israel's next government from President Isaac Herzog after securing the backing of a majority of party representatives during consultations at the President's Residence on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Eisenkot secured 67 recommendations, with all parties in the opposition bloc seeking to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throwing their weight behind him. These include Yashar, Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad, Yair Golan's The Democrats and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu.

The two Arab parties, Ra'am and the Joint List, also recommended Eisenkot. However, their support does not necessarily mean they will join his governing coalition.

According to the Post, the Yashar delegation made it clear during its meeting with Herzog that, although it was asked about the possibility of a unity government involving Netanyahu, its immediate priority would be to form an 'emergency national government' to address what it described as the damage caused by the outgoing prime minister's administration.

The recommendations come against the backdrop of a fractured electoral verdict, with neither political bloc securing the 61 seats required for a majority in the Knesset. Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc won 48. The Arab parties, Ra'am and the Joint List, together secured a record 19 seats.