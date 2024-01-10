Israel-Hamas conflict: India reaffirms 'zero tolerance' for terrorism; says 'large-scale deaths' unacceptable

Reiterating its "zero tolerance for terrorism", India has said that the widespread deaths of civilians caught in the Hamas-Israel conflict is "clearly unacceptable" and called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve it.

"There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking," India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 9 January.

"India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," she said.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been taken as hostage and we demand their immediate and unconditional release," she added.

Kamboj was speaking on Tuesday, 9 January at a meeting of the UN General Assembly called under its resolution that requires permanent members, who use their vetoes in the Security Council to explain their action.

Unlike other delegates, she did not take the podium for her address and instead spoke from India's seat in the chamber away from the spotlight.

Straddling a fine diplomatic line in the Hamas-Israel conflict, she did not name either of them while speaking of its toll, but emphasised opposition to terrorism of which Hamas has been accused.

The conflict "has led to the large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis," she said.

"This is clearly unacceptable, and we have strongly condemned the death of civilians."

"A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue in diplomacy is the only way forward," she added, while reaffirming India's unwavering support for a two-state solution that envisages Palestine and Israel as independent nations side-by-side in peace.