Israel-Palestine conflict: Israeli delegation in Cairo for hostage release negotiations

An Israeli delegation has reached Cairo for negotiations on a possible deal for the release of hostages currently under Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Israeli government sources told IANS the arrival of the delegation to the Egyptian capital on Monday came amid growing pressure from the Jewish nation's traditional allies -- the US, UK, France and Germany -- to end the ongoing war in the besieged enclave.

Within Israel as well, the demand for the release of the hostages is escalating by the day.

The negotiations between the two warring sides at the behest of Qatar, Egypt and the US, had been suspended after the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri -- deputy head of Hamas's political wing -- in Beirut, a week ago.