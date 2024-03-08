Israel-Hamas war: Hamas leaves Cairo talks without deal

Netanyahu says he will push ahead with planned offensive on Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will push ahead with a ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah, acknowledging international calls against it but saying it was important to "close ranks."

"There is international pressure, and it's growing, but particularly when the international pressure rises, we must close ranks. We need to stand together against the attempts to stop the war," Netanyahu said.

He described Rafah as "the last Hamas stronghold."

"Whoever tells us not to act in Rafah is telling us to lose the war, and that will not happen," he said.

Netanyahu also told graduating Israeli army officer cadets that Israel must push back against a "calculated attempt" to blame it for Hamas' crimes.

Rafah has become home to the majority of displaced Palestinians who moved to the south of the enclave amid the war in Gaza. It lies next to the shuttered border with Egypt.

US reportedly planning 'port' for aid in Gaza with partners

President Joe Biden will announce during his State of the Union speech on Thursday plans to set up a temporary "port" on Gaza's coast, administration officials told multiple news outlets on condition of anonymity a few hours before the speech.

They said the operation would not require US personnel inside Gaza because it would cooperate with partners on the ground there. The US troops would assist with the construction of a pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.