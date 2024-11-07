Israel in turmoil after Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant

The announcement that Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant had been dismissed was apparently orchestrated for just five minutes before the evening news, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported.

The announcement at 7.55 pm on Tuesday, as the world’s attention was riveted on the US presidential election, was apparently designed to deflect attention from an ongoing inquiry into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged criminal conduct in falsifying minutes of meetings in the prime minister’s office after war broke out on 7 October 2023, the Opposition claimed.

The heads of four opposition parties — Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Benny Gantz (National Unity), Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) and Yair Golan (Democrats) — addressed the media on Wednesday, 6 November at Israel's Knesset (parliament) to issue a joint statement making the allegation. They said in May, a man called Avi Gil left his job as Netanyahu's military secretary and complained to Israel's attorney-general about the falsification of minutes.

A report in Haaretz holds that firing Gallant was a transparent (and admittedly successful) attempt to distract the media from a police investigation into suspicions that minutes of war-related meetings at the PMO were falsified. The announcement of Gallant's ouster was orchestrated for five minutes before the evening news because that's what Netanyahu's people do best: they dominate televised news.

Gallant, a long-time rival of Netanyahu from within the Likud Party, the announcement held, would be replaced by Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz.