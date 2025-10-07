Since the Gaza war began two years ago on 7 October 2023 after the Hamas attacks in Israel, the United States — under both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations — has provided Israel with at least US$ 21.7 billion in military assistance, according to new research from Brown University’s Costs of War project and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

The report, marking the conflict’s second anniversary, provides one of the most detailed breakdowns of US support for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration — which continues a tradition of considerable occupation of large swathes of territories within the neighbouring state of Palestine. The report is based primarily on open-source congressional notifications and public records, even as US authorities have only partially acknowledged the full extent of arms transfers.

Of this sum, the study finds US$ 17.9 billion was delivered in the war's first year, while President Biden was in office, followed by US$ 3.8 billion since President Trump assumed office in his second term from January 2025.

Much of the assistance includes expedited weapons shipments — ranging from massive quantities of bombs and artillery shells to advanced air defence systems and fighter jets — with the United States often bypassing routine congressional review to accelerate deliveries. Notably, neither the state department, nor the Pentagon — which oversee only parts of the assistance programmes each — have issued a comprehensive accounting since the beginning of the conflict.