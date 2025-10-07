Israel isn’t alone in its war on Gaza (and the West Bank) — just follow the money
Over the last two years since 7 October 2023, the US govt — both Biden and Trump administrations — have forked over US$ 21.7 billion to the Netanyahu regime
Since the Gaza war began two years ago on 7 October 2023 after the Hamas attacks in Israel, the United States — under both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations — has provided Israel with at least US$ 21.7 billion in military assistance, according to new research from Brown University’s Costs of War project and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
The report, marking the conflict’s second anniversary, provides one of the most detailed breakdowns of US support for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration — which continues a tradition of considerable occupation of large swathes of territories within the neighbouring state of Palestine. The report is based primarily on open-source congressional notifications and public records, even as US authorities have only partially acknowledged the full extent of arms transfers.
Of this sum, the study finds US$ 17.9 billion was delivered in the war's first year, while President Biden was in office, followed by US$ 3.8 billion since President Trump assumed office in his second term from January 2025.
Much of the assistance includes expedited weapons shipments — ranging from massive quantities of bombs and artillery shells to advanced air defence systems and fighter jets — with the United States often bypassing routine congressional review to accelerate deliveries. Notably, neither the state department, nor the Pentagon — which oversee only parts of the assistance programmes each — have issued a comprehensive accounting since the beginning of the conflict.
Also Read: Why the US can but won’t stop Israel
A companion report estimates the US military spending on wider West Asian military operations — including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and the Iranian nuclear installations recently — at an additional USD 10 billion since October 2023, covering actions both directly and indirectly tied to regional security and deterrence.
Both reports, which are critical of US policy, amount to saying: ‘Without the US assistance, Israel would not have been able to sustain its concerted campaign against Hamas in Gaza.’
They predict that tens of billions in further funding is likely to be forthcoming under longstanding US–Israel bilateral agreements. Historically, Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US military aid globally, having received over USD 228 billion since 1946.
These findings come as President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Israeli and Hamas officials resuming indirect negotiations in Egypt after Hamas indicated openness to aspects of the latest US-brokered proposal.
The Biden and Trump administrations have publicly debated how best to balance military support for Israel with growing calls for an end to the conflict, humanitarian concerns and protecting US interests across the broader West Asian context.
But it would seem money speaks loudest of all.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines