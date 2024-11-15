Israel kills paramedics, rescuers in Lebanon; dozens die in Gaza
The situation in Lebanon remains highly sensitive, and the ongoing humanitarian efforts continue to face significant challenges.
On Thursday, 14 November, four Lebanese paramedics were among the six people killed in an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh area, the Health Ministry reported.
The airstrike, which targeted a vital emergency response facility, not only resulted in the loss of life but also further exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in the country, where paramedics, medical teams, and rescue workers are operating under extreme conditions.
This type of attack on first responders is particularly devastating because these individuals are on the frontlines of providing urgent care and saving lives in conflict zones.
Paramedics and civil defence teams play a critical role in aiding those injured during military operations, often working under very dangerous circumstances.
Since 23 September, the Israeli military has intensified airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel also launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.
Meanwhile, the reported deaths and injuries of Palestinians in Gaza during the latest 24-hour period are a heartbreaking reflection of the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in the region.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 24 Palestinians were killed, and 112 others were injured, highlighting the devastating toll of the conflict on civilians.
Latest reports suggest that over 43,700 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 103,000 wounded since 7 October 2023 in Israeli airstrikes and military operations in Gaza.
The incidents highlight the complexities and risks involved in the ongoing conflict, and the vulnerability of emergency service personnel in such environments.
