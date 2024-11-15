Israel kills paramedics, rescuers in Lebanon; dozens die in Gaza

The situation in Lebanon remains highly sensitive, and the ongoing humanitarian efforts continue to face significant challenges.

On Thursday, 14 November, four Lebanese paramedics were among the six people killed in an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh area, the Health Ministry reported.

The airstrike, which targeted a vital emergency response facility, not only resulted in the loss of life but also further exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in the country, where paramedics, medical teams, and rescue workers are operating under extreme conditions.

This type of attack on first responders is particularly devastating because these individuals are on the frontlines of providing urgent care and saving lives in conflict zones.

Paramedics and civil defence teams play a critical role in aiding those injured during military operations, often working under very dangerous circumstances.