Israel ministers oppose hostage swap deal as Mossad chief flies to Qatar

Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday opposed the cabinet decision on hostage swapping with Hamas, sources in the Israel government told IANS.

However, former chief of armed forces Benny Gantz has questioned the opposition by Smotrich and asked him whether he trusts the Hamas leadership more than Israel's war cabinet.

Likud party ministers also opposed Ben Gvir in the cabinet meeting, which continued until early Wednesday morning, and according to Hebrew media sources, there was a heated exchange between Ben Gvir and the Likud ministers. Ben Gvir, according to reports, told the cabinet that the decision could lead to "generational damage" and hurt the country for several decades to come.