Israel-Palestine conflict: Biden warns ceasefire is "essential"

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 4 April told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America's support of Israel's action in Gaza would be determined by the latter announcing and implementing a "series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers".

The US President also called for an "immediate ceasefire" to stabilise and improve the humanitarian situation there.

The two leaders spoke on the phone amidst growing outrage around the world over the killing of six aid workers of Spanish American chef and restaurateur Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen.

"President Biden emphasised that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable," said the White House in a readout of the phone call. "He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," it added.

He went on to warn Netanyahu that the US policy with respect to Gaza "will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps".