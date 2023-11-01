World

Israel-Palestine conflict: Israeli official warns Palestinians to avoid hospitals in northern Gaza

Israeli official warns of Gaza hospitals used as 'terror bases', calls for alternative care locations

Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi (pictured) alleges Gaza's biggest hospital Shifa is "doubling up as the base of Hamas and terrorists.'' (photo: IANS)
IANS

Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi on Tuesday called upon the Palestinians to avoid visiting hospitals in the northern strip of Gaza and alleged that they served as terror headquarters.

He said that Gaza's biggest hospital Shifa is "doubling up as the base of Hamas and terrorists are directing their attack against Israel based out of this hospital".

Hanegbi also said that Israel is calling for medical attention for every Gazan who needs it. He, however, added: "not in hospitals that are doubling up as terror headquarters of Hamas".

Hanegbi said that the Gazan people should be treated in Egyptian hospitals as well as on hospital ships of various countries that were reaching the shores of Gaza following the intervention of the Prime Minister of Israel.

Published: 01 Nov 2023, 9:13 AM
Opinion Articles
