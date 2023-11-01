Israel-Palestine conflict: UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation

UN chief Guterres: International law not an 'a la carte menu'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said protection of civilians was paramount "on both sides" and needed to be respected "at all times."

With Israel continuing its operations against Hamas, Guterres warned that he was "deeply concerned about the risk of a dangerous escalation" beyond Gaza.

"I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians," Guterres said in a statement, while also urging the release of civilian hostages held by Hamas.

At the same time, he referenced reports of mounting civilian victims of the Israel's response.

"I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children," Guterres said.

"International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively," warned the UN Secretary-General.

Israel has previously decried Guterres for his comments stating that the Hamas attack on October 7th "did not happen in a vacuum." Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan urged the UN chief to resign.