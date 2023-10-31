Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel envoy wears yellow star at UN

Palestinian envoy says Gaza 'hell on earth'

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian permanent UN Observer, has described the besieged Gaza Strip as "hell on earth," adding that half of the homes there were damaged or destroyed, with over 1.4 million displaced.

"Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza," Mansour told the UN Security Council meeting on Monday. "Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced," sleeping in cars, the streets, "and still being killed wherever they go."

He said that more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict erupted, including over 3,000 in southern Gaza, the region of the Strip to which Israeli forces have been calling on residents to evacuate.

"These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people," he said, adding that among those killed, 3,500 are children. "Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed."

Israel launched airstrikes after Hamas fighters stormed across the border from the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians.