UK to conduct surveillance flights to find Hamas hostage locations

The UK will conduct unarmed surveillance flights over West Asia to find Hamas hostage locations, the ministry of defence (MoD) said.

The news comes as five British nationals are missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, the BBC reported. The UK government, however, has not made clear if the missing persons were being held by the Islamic militant group.

In a statement, the MoD said: "In support of the ongoing hostage rescue activity, the Ministry of Defence will conduct surveillance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including operating in air space over Israel and Gaza."

It added that the aircraft will be unarmed and will be tasked solely to locate hostages. "Only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue," the ministry said, adding that "the safety of British nationals is our utmost priority".