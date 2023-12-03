Israel-Palestine conflict: Netanyahu pulls negotiators from Qatar

Israel says negotiating team in Qatar ordered home

Israel said Saturday, 2 December that it has reached a "dead end" in negotiations in Qatar over an end to the fighting in Gaza and has ordered its team to leave the Gulf Arab country.

"Due to the dead end in negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad head David Barnea ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return home," a statement from Netanyahu’s office published by the Times of Israel said.

"The Hamas terror group did not fulfill its obligations under the agreement that included releasing all the women and children that were on the list provided to Hamas that had authorized it," the statement continued.

It added a note of thanks to the CIA, Egypt and Qatar's prime minister for their mediation efforts that led to the release of 110 hostages during the weeklong truce between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar has been mediating efforts to secure a renewed pause in the conflict after the pause in fighting ended on Friday despite a third attempt at an extension.

The new talks focused on the potential release of new categories of Israeli hostages other than women and children and the parameters of a truce, Reuters news agency reported, citing a source briefed on the negotiations.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the reasons for the collapse of the truce.

Israel accused Hamas of refusing to release all the women it held. A Palestinian official said the breakdown occurred over female Israeli soldiers.