Israel renews airstrikes on Beirut as Hezbollah vows to fight until victory

Israeli warplanes have launched eight violent airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of cautious calm, media reported.

The Israeli airstrikes, targeting areas including the municipalities of Haret Hreik and Burj Barajneh, started around an hour after the first evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli army for six buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs late Wednesday noon, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), one of the airstrikes targeted areas near Bahman Hospital, and another targeted the vicinity of the Beirut airport.

No immediate casualties were reported.