Israel responsible for most journalist deaths in record year: Watchdog

Israel was responsible for the deaths of at least 84 journalists and media workers in 2025, more than any other country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which has described the year as the deadliest on record for the profession.

In its annual report published on Wednesday, the New York-based watchdog said 129 media workers were killed worldwide over the course of the year — the highest total since it began collecting data in 1992. More than two-thirds of those deaths were attributed to Israeli military action.

Al Jazeera said that the CPJ said most of those killed by Israel were Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza. However, it also reported that Israeli air strikes had killed 31 employees working in Yemeni newspaper offices.

The organisation recorded 47 cases globally that it classified as targeted killings — incidents it defines as murder. Of those, 38 were attributed to Israel.

“Israel has now killed more journalists than any other government since CPJ began collecting records in 1992,” the group said, pointing to what it described as a longstanding pattern of impunity for attacks on the press.

The CPJ warned that the true number of journalists deliberately targeted could be significantly higher. It said reporting restrictions and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had made independent investigations extremely difficult, raising concerns that some cases may never be fully documented.