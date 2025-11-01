Israel returns 30 slain Palestinians as fresh fire darkens Gaza’s fragile calm

Thirty more bodies of Palestinians once held in Israeli prisons returned to Gaza on Friday — a somber procession of the dead crossing into a land still trembling beneath bombardment, the AL Jazeera reported.

Some bore the unmistakable marks of torture, their silence heavy with suffering. The exchange, overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross, took place beneath skies once again torn open by Israeli warplanes, as the fragile ceasefire frayed in the smoke of renewed attacks.

Despite the truce, Israeli fire claimed three more Palestinian lives that day: one man was shot dead and his brother wounded in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood; another perished under shelling in the Jabalia refugee camp; and a third succumbed to wounds from an earlier bombardment, according to the Wafa news agency.

In central Gaza, civil defence crews clawed through the rubble of the Abu Medein family home in az-Zahra, recovering yet another lifeless body — one among countless still entombed beneath the ruins.

Israeli warplanes roared once more over Khan Younis in southern Gaza, striking residential buildings and leaving smoke curling into the November sky.