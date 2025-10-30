Gaza ceasefire still under strain as Israel reportedly launches fresh strikes

Israeli forces launched fresh air and ground strikes across parts of eastern Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian residents said, a day after Israel insisted it remained committed to a US-backed ceasefire even as it intensified bombardments in the enclave.

Witnesses reported at least 10 airstrikes in areas east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while tanks fired shells on the outskirts of Gaza City in the north. No casualties were immediately reported. The Israeli military said its forces had conducted “precise” operations targeting “terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to troops” in zones still under Israeli control.

The renewed strikes tested the fragile truce that took effect on October 10, intended to end months of bloodshed between Israel and Hamas. “We’re scared another war will break out. We’ve already been displaced for two years,” said Fathi Al-Najjar, a resident in Khan Younis now living in a makeshift tent. Around him, children filled plastic bottles from roadside water tanks as women cooked meals on clay ovens.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas released all living hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, while Israel agreed to pull back troops and suspend its military offensive. Hamas also pledged to return the remains of all 28 hostages confirmed dead, handing over 15 so far and promising to deliver two more later on Thursday.

The recovery of hostages’ bodies has been a sensitive point in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, with Israel accusing Hamas of stalling the process — an allegation the group denies.