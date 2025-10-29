Israel says it will honour ceasefire as airstrikes kill over 100 in Gaza

Israel on Wednesday said it remained committed to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, even as health officials in the territory reported more than 100 deaths from Israeli airstrikes, the latest blow to an already fragile truce.

According to the Israeli military, air raids were launched late on Tuesday after an alleged Palestinian militant attack killed an Israeli soldier. “The Israel Defense Forces will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation,” the military said in a statement.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns that the US-brokered ceasefire was collapsing. “As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back.”

“Nothing is going to jeopardise” the ceasefire, Trump added. “You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.”

The Gaza health ministry said 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women, had been killed in the latest strikes. A Reuters report on the strikes could not immediately verify the figures, though Reuters video footage from inside a Gaza hospital showed several bodies, including those of women and children, being prepared for burial.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on 10 October, was intended to end two years of devastating conflict that began after Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.