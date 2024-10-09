Israel strikes hit residential building in Syria's Damascus, 7 killed
Israel has also been targeting residential areas in Lebanon and Iran, resulting in civilian casualties and massive fires
On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Mezuzah suburb west of Syria's capital Damascus, killing seven civilians and injuring 11 others. According to reports, the casualties included women and children. State media cited a military source as saying that the strike resulted in "grave" material damage to private properties in the surrounding area.
"The Syrian Arab Republic resolutely condemns this barbaric crime against vulnerable civilians, which came in continuation of genocide, committed <…> [by Israel] against the Palestinians and the Lebanese," the ministry said on its Facebook account.
The ministry stressed on "the need for urgent measures to restrain" the Israeli regime, whose actions may lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the entire region.
Earlier, the Syrian defense ministry said Israel launched a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, Israel's military claimed it launched extensive airstrikes targeting underground Hezbollah command centres in Lebanon, in which more than 50 alleged militants were killed.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a televised press briefing that the airstrikes hit and destroyed dozens of underground command centres of Hezbollah's southern front, where the commanders leading the fight against Israel were located.
According to Hagari, six senior commanders from Hezbollah's southern front and the Radwan forces were killed, including Ali Ahmad Ismail, identified as an artillery commander in the Bint Jbeil area, and Ahmad Hassan Nazal, identified as head of the attack sector in Bint Jbeil for the Radwan forces, Hezbollah's elite commando unit, Xinhua news agency reported.
He noted that the southern front constructed an "extensive" network of underground infrastructure and command centres in southern Lebanon, designed to attack IDF soldiers during ground combats and execute attacks on communities in Israel.
The IDF spokesman added that the airstrikes targeted the entire area where Hezbollah's southern front operates along with the Radwan Forces.
In total, the IDF struck over 125 sites in southern Lebanon during the past 24 hours. According to Israeli official figures, Hezbollah launched more than 170 rockets across the border on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities in Lebanon since the onset of Israeli attacks has exceeded 2,100, with over 10,000 individuals injured, according to Lebanese authorities.
The Israeli army continued its intensive attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesdaty, with Israeli warplanes launching violent airstrikes on the Bourj Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and Lailaky areas of the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, causing massive fires as shown in TV footage.
According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the airstrike on Bourj Barajneh destroyed four buildings, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NNA. The Israeli army has been conducting daily attacks on Dahiyeh, aiming to destroy buildings and businesses related to Hezbollah.
The heavy airstrikes have forced residents to leave their houses and seek shelter in other regions. Israel has launched extensive airstrikes across Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah targets since 23 September. The recent strikes have caused mass casualties and displaced hundreds of thousands of people across Lebanon.
With agency inputs