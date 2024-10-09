Israel strikes hit residential building in Syria's Damascus, 7 killed

On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Mezuzah suburb west of Syria's capital Damascus, killing seven civilians and injuring 11 others. According to reports, the casualties included women and children. State media cited a military source as saying that the strike resulted in "grave" material damage to private properties in the surrounding area.

"The Syrian Arab Republic resolutely condemns this barbaric crime against vulnerable civilians, which came in continuation of genocide, committed <…> [by Israel] against the Palestinians and the Lebanese," the ministry said on its Facebook account.

The ministry stressed on "the need for urgent measures to restrain" the Israeli regime, whose actions may lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the entire region.

Earlier, the Syrian defense ministry said Israel launched a missile strike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Israel's military claimed it launched extensive airstrikes targeting underground Hezbollah command centres in Lebanon, in which more than 50 alleged militants were killed.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a televised press briefing that the airstrikes hit and destroyed dozens of underground command centres of Hezbollah's southern front, where the commanders leading the fight against Israel were located.

According to Hagari, six senior commanders from Hezbollah's southern front and the Radwan forces were killed, including Ali Ahmad Ismail, identified as an artillery commander in the Bint Jbeil area, and Ahmad Hassan Nazal, identified as head of the attack sector in Bint Jbeil for the Radwan forces, Hezbollah's elite commando unit, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the southern front constructed an "extensive" network of underground infrastructure and command centres in southern Lebanon, designed to attack IDF soldiers during ground combats and execute attacks on communities in Israel.