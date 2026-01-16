Israel strikes kill 10 in Gaza as US unveils phase two of ceasefire deal

A new chapter in the Gaza conflict unfolded on Thursday as Israeli strikes claimed the lives of at least ten Palestinians, even as the United States heralded the launch of phase two of a 20-point ceasefire plan with Hamas aimed at ending hostilities and rebuilding the war-torn enclave, the Al Jazeera reported.

Among the victims was a 16-year-old minor, caught in the deadly bombardment of two homes in Deir el-Balah belonging to the al-Hawli and al-Jarou families. The Israeli military identified one of the slain, Muhammad al-Hawli, as a commander in Hamas’s Qassam Brigades, underscoring the fraught nature of the fragile ceasefire.

Al Jazeera reported that the attack highlighted Israel’s firm stance on defining the terms of the next phase, which envisions a Palestinian technocratic administration overseen by an international “Board of Peace”, while leaving the specter of escalation looming ominously over the enclave.

Elsewhere in Gaza, violence continued to ripple through the densely populated territory. Israeli forces reportedly shot one person near Al-Alam roundabout west of Rafah, targeted a police post near Al-Nablusi Junction, and struck the Al-Khatib family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing two more. Hamas condemned the targeting of al-Hawli’s home as a “despicable crime”, decrying what it called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contempt for the October ceasefire, though it has not officially confirmed the death of its commander.

Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 451 Palestinians, including over 100 children, have been killed. Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than half of Gaza, with troops stationed behind a moving “yellow line”, while three Israeli soldiers have also lost their lives in the same period.