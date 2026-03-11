Israel strikes Lebanon, hits residential building in central Beirut

The thunder of war echoed across Lebanon on Wednesday as Israel continued its relentless aerial assault, striking a residential building in the heart of Beirut while unleashing fresh attacks across the country’s eastern and southern regions, the Al jazeera reported.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the early-morning strikes left a trail of devastation. In the village of Tamnin al-Tahta in the Baalbek district, at least seven people were killed and five others wounded, though earlier reports suggested the death toll may have reached 10. In nearby Zlaya, in the Bekaa region, another life was lost as the bombardment rippled across the valley.

Violence also gripped the south. In Saf al-Hawa, within the Bint Jbeil district, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle, killing three people, NNA reported, as the expanding theatre of conflict engulfed towns and villages alike.

In central Beirut’s Aisha Bakkar neighbourhood, a multistorey residential building was struck in what appeared to be a precision attack. The number of casualties from the strike remains unclear, but journalists on the ground reported scenes of panic and destruction. Al Jazeera reported that many residents of the building had been rushed to hospitals, with unconfirmed reports of both deaths and injuries.

The building was neither a known stronghold of the militant group Hezbollah nor situated in an area typically associated with the group’s influence. Instead, it stood in a densely populated residential quarter where ordinary families had believed themselves to be beyond the reach of the war, the Al Jazeera reported.

Flames continued to lick the structure hours later, with at least two apartments ablaze one above the other, their charred facades bearing witness to the force of the blast. The intended target, if any, remains unknown, the Al Jazeera reported.